Collins Aerospace, Luminace Partner with Common Energy on Portland Community Solar

Collins Aerospace, Luminace and Common Energy have formed a partnership to support a portfolio of four new community solar projects across Portland, Ore.

The projects, with a total 12 MW capacity, will be owned and operated by Brookfield Renewables’ Luminace.Collins’ facility in Wilsonville, Ore. will make up the commercial allocation, while 10% of the projects’ credits will be allocated to low-income households.

“We’re excited to partner with world class companies like Collins Aerospace and Luminace to energize community solar projects across the country,” says Richard Keiser, founder and CEO of Common Energy. “These projects will bring economic savings and environmental benefits to businesses and consumers across the greater Portland region.”