Community Church, Summit Ridge, TurningPoint Power Maryland Solar Project

Summit Ridge Energy (SRE) and Cedar Ridge Community Church (CRCC) have completed a 2.5 MW DC community solar project in Montgomery County, Md. TurningPoint Energy developed the project under the State of Maryland’s Community Solar Pilot Program. The array was built on CRCC property and will provide hundreds of subscribed households with lower monthly energy costs.

“As a community of hope we are delighted to devote 8 acres of our property to solar power,” says Matthew Dyer, lead pastor at CRCC. “It’s a practical and essential expression of our desire to play our part in creating a sustainable future for this beautiful planet we all love and depend upon.

“We’re proud to have partnered with CRCC and TurningPoint Energy and are excited to expand renewable energy access to low-income Marylanders” states Brian Dunn, COO of SRE. “We also thank Councilman Hucker for his commitment to the legislation enabling this project’s completion.”

“This community solar project is the culmination of an excellent partnership between the community and County,” Councilmember Hucker. “In 2018, I spearheaded ZTA 18-01 that allowed for larger solar projects like this one so we can better position ourselves to fight climate change and collectively reduce our carbon footprint.”

“CRCC’s leadership in pursuing a low-income solar project on their property is a true testament to a faith organization’s walking the talk as a steward of the environment. This innovative project is the first of its kind in Maryland and will serve as an example for years to come,” adds Salar Naini, executive vice president of business development at TurningPoint Energy.

SRE owns the market share of Maryland’s community solar projects (90 MW DC) operating under the state’s Community Solar Pilot Program. Upon completion, their portfolio will power approximately 12,500 local homes and businesses. Nearly one-third of the projects will serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) customers.

TurningPoint Energy is the leading greenfield developer in the Maryland Pilot Program since its inception in 2016 and will have 40 MW DC or projects in operation by the end of 2023.