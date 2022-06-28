Companies Collaborate on Advanced Multifamily Solar Solution for Orlando Complex

Allume Energy, RENU Communities and esaSolar have successfully commissioned Orlando’s first behind-the-meter shared solar system in a multifamily building. SolShare is a hardware for sharing rooftop solar with multiple apartments in the same building.

One of the first of its kind in the U.S., the shared solar system will generate clean renewable electricity for Canopy Villa Apartments, a 296-unit apartment complex in Orlando. By utilizing the SolShare technology, residents will be able to subscribe to a portion of the solar energy produced on the roof, offsetting the cost of their individual electricity bills.

Canopy is the first asset within the recently announced ESG-centric venture between Taurus Investment Holdings LLC and Aegon Asset Management. Utilizing Taurus’ sustainable retrofit subsidiary, RENU, the partnership will acquire multifamily assets, aiming to significantly reduce the energy consumption and carbon output of those assets.

“This innovative partnership represents RENU’s core values of constantly evaluating and implementing tailored solutions for our projects. We are excited for this collaboration, leveraging this technology to accelerate the distribution of clean energy and improve resiliency,” says Christopher Gray, Ph.D., CTO of RENU Communities.

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) worked with Allume, RENU and esaSolar to review and ensure this system for Florida met its interconnection and safety requirements.

RENU delivers decarbonized energy retrofits to existing real estate assets by combining state-of-the-art technology and real estate expertise to overhaul existing properties. For Canopy, RENU partnered with esaSolar to develop, design and install the solar array as well as integrate the SolShare technology to the existing electrical system.

“Because Orlando is one of the fastest growing cities in Florida, it needs to develop affordable housing solutions that also prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability,” states Morgan Brawner, esaSolar’s vice president of business development. As a local solar development and construction firm, esaSolar provided technical consulting to ensure the system would operate correctly with OUC’s electric grid.

SolShare, developed by Allume Energy, gives multi-tenanted residents access to the environmental and economic benefits of rooftop solar with no change to the existing electricity supply and metering infrastructure as it sits entirely behind the meter.

“We are thrilled to see the SolShare in this milestone project unlocking a crucial part of offering carbon-neutral living in Florida,” comments Mel Bergsneider, Allume’s executive account manager. “We look forward to expanding solar access to as many Floridian tenants while contributing to OUC’s net-zero energy goals.”