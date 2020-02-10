Competitive Power Ventures Unveils 150 MW Solar Project

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) says that construction on its latest renewable energy project, Maple Hill, a 150 MW solar facility in Portage and Summerhill Townships, Penn., could begin as early as the end of 2020.

The announced construction of Maple Hill follows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s recent decision to expand the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR), which provides a solid ground for new infrastructure investment, including renewable development, and safeguards the competitiveness of the markets.

“CPV’s mission of modernizing U.S. power generation means we are making significant investments in renewables and highly efficient, flexible natural gas generation to create the electric grid of the future,” says Sean Finnerty, executive vice president of CPV.

“I’m proud of the wide scope of CPV’s efforts and the progress we are charting in the power generation sector to reduce emissions while maintaining grid reliability. Maple Hill exemplifies our commitment to providing safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally-responsible power and will have a significant positive impact on the Pennsylvania energy sector,” he adds.

Maple Hill is one of the first solar projects of its kind in western Pennsylvania. Located on already cleared timber property, the Maple Hill facility will avoid over 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year by displacing older, less efficient generation and will add to the state’s clean energy mix. The project will employ 150-200 workers at peak construction and will bring significant tax benefits to Cambria County.

CPV is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize U.S. power generation. Together with investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, CPV strives to improve energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies, says the company.

CPV has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation across the country.