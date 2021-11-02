Concho Valley Solar to Provide Renewable Electricity for Targa Resources’ Texas Assets

Targa Resources Corp. has entered into agreements to source renewable electricity from Concho Valley Solar LLC to provide power to Targa’s natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Concho Valley Solar is a joint development between Merit SI and Komipo America Inc.

Concho Valley Solar initiated construction of the 160 MW AC project near San Angelo in Tom Green County, Texas in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is expected to begin delivery of clean, renewable energy during the fourth quarter of 2022. Concho Valley Solar will deliver renewable electricity to Targa under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

As joint owner in much of Targa’s Midland Basin gas processing infrastructure, Pioneer Natural Resources will participate in the renewable electricity sourced from the Concho Valley Solar project.

Concho Valley Solar is specially designed to generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources. The project will utilize high efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic modules.

Image: Photo by MICHAEL WILSON on Unsplash