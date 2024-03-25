Concord Green Energy Awards Polar Racking 38 MW Alberta Solar Project

Polar Racking has been awarded a 38 MW solar project in Alberta, Canada by Concord Green Energy, where the company will supply engineering design services as well as its CORE fixed tilt ground mount system and helical pile foundations.

“We are thrilled to be chosen by Concord for this remarkable project in Alberta,” says Polar Racking’s Mathieu Crevier. “This award is a testament to the superior performance and reliability of our solar racking solutions. We look forward to contributing to the success of this venture and furthering the adoption of clean and sustainable energy in the region.”

The company has installed 3 GW of PV mounting systems across North America and the Caribbean.