Construction Starts on Upstate New York NY-Sun Solar Array

Construction has begun on the 3.6 MW Constable Solar project, developed by Citrine Power and acquired by Encore Renewable Energy, who will be the owner and operator of the project.

Constable Solar is Encore’s first solar project in New York State.

Under New York’s NY-Sun Initiative and VDER program, NYSEG will compensate the project for the electricity produced from the new array and deliver the energy to their customers.

The project site, formerly used for hay production, is owned by siblings Michelle, Danielle and Steve Sirois, 29-year landowners in Constable. Citrine Power has been working with the Sirois siblings, NYSEG, Town of Constable and NYSERDA to develop and permit the project since 2022.

“We’re thrilled that the Constable Solar project has commenced construction and we are proud to be partnering with Encore in their first New York project,” says Cela Sinay-Bernie, managing partner for Citrine Power.

“These projects have a lot of moving parts but it’s been our pleasure working with the Sirois family, Encore and other stakeholders to bring the Constable Solar project to life. Our team is working hard to bring the rest of our development pipeline to fruition in New York State that has been at the forefront of renewable power adoption.”

A partnership is in place with J&R Pierce Family Farm, located in West Chazy, N.Y., to provide sheep to rotationally graze the site to meet the vegetation management standards required for solar production.

Construction is provided by GreenSpark Solar.