Consumers Energy Expands Community Solar Program with Michigan Project

Consumers Energy plans to break ground next spring on Blackman Solar, a 2.5 MW community solar array in Jackson County, Mich., that is slated to provide energy to customers through its Solar Gardens program.

The company has received approval from Blackman Township for the project, which comprises 5,000 panels and is scheduled to start generating electricity next year.

“Blackman Solar is a great example of a partnership with a community to develop a project that delivers reliable, clean energy as well as local tax and economic benefits,” says David Hicks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of renewable energy development.

“We’re grateful for the reception we’ve received from Blackman Township leaders and are excited to continue developing solar projects like this on our path to a carbon-neutral electric grid.”

The new community solar facility will be the fourth that Consumers Energy owns and operates, joining other Solar Gardens projects in Cadillac, at Western Michigan University and at Grand Valley State University.

Blackman Solar also will provide new capacity to expand Consumers Energy’s income-qualified Solar Gardens program, MI Sunrise, aimed at municipalities, nonprofits and tribal governments.