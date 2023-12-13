Correlate Starts Construction on Pennsylvania Solar Project

Correlate Energy has begun construction on its Reading, Pa., solar project, which originally started at 3.8 MW and has grown to 5.2 MW.

Upon completion, this project will rank among the largest corporate solar installations in Pennsylvania, says the company.

“We are thrilled to be building our largest corporate campus project to date, marking a significant milestone for our company and further addressing the growing demand for resilient, clean energy solutions in the United States,” says Todd Michaels, CEO of Correlate. “This project demonstrates once again clean energy remains both economically attractive and more reliable than the traditional grid.”