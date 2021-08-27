CPV, Hydro Sign Pennsylvania Power Purchase Agreement

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hydro, an aluminum and energy company headquartered in Norway with 27 manufacturing facilities in North America.

Energy from CPV’s Maple Hill solar facility will power Hydro’s aluminum extrusion facility in Cressona, Pa. Maple Hill, in Portage Township, Pa., began construction earlier this year and will start providing power to the Hydro Cressona facility in summer of 2022. The 127 MW DC facility will consist of 237,000 solar panels that utilize the latest bi-facial technology and a single-axis tracking system to maximize energy production.

“CPV is pleased to be partnering with an international leader in the aluminum and energy industries, and we look forward to bolstering their renewable energy pipeline,” says Sean Finnerty, CPV’s executive vice president. “Leveraging Maple Hill – built on a former coal mine – to power a world-leading extrusion facility is a fantastic example of how clean energy can dovetail with responsible economic growth and development.”

CPV’s PPA with Hydro is the first long-term energy contract signed by Hydro in the U.S. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and recently announced plans to invest $48.3 million in Cressona to support the growing transportation, distribution and industrial market segments in North America.

“Utilizing a renewable energy provider like CPV in the production of our aluminum products is the perfect complement for Hydro’s sustainability goals, and we’re excited to be the first site in North America to take this step,” says Mike Hammer, senior director of operations at Hydro Cressona. “The clean, locally-generated energy from CPV’s Maple Hill site makes it an ideal facility to support our investments and world-leading capabilities in Cressona.”

