Create Energy, OMCO Collaborate to Advance Tracker Market

OMCO Solar and Create Energy have formed a strategic partnership, with the aim of delivering solar trackers for both current and future products.

“This represents the next chapter in the American-made solar story,” says Gary Schuster, CEO of OMCO Solar.

“OMCO is honored to partner with Create Energy to deliver world-class domestic manufacturing at a massive scale. As the U.S. market leader in fixed-tilt racking, with our superior Origin Tracker and the shortest lead times in the industry, what we’re announcing today is just the beginning.”

Create Energy, headquartered in Tennessee, offers a range of solutions through an integrated ecosystem, allowing customers to source from a single provider.