CS Energy, CVE North America Break Ground on 22 MW of Community Solar Projects 

CS Energy and CVE North America have broken ground on a 22 MW portfolio of four community solar projects in New York.

CVE North America developed these projects which will utilize Solar FlexRack solar trackers. These projects will bring the total amount of solar energy projects completed between CS Energy and CVE North America to over 50 MW.

All four projects will provide discounted electricity bills for over 4,000 low-to-middle income residents and are expected to reach completion by Q4 of 2023.

“We chose CS Energy for this set of projects due to our strong alignment in terms of transparency, integrity and efficiency,” says Ben Dereume, technical director of CVE North America. “CS Energy provided exceptional customer service on the last seven projects we completed together in Massachusetts – from value engineering to overcoming supply chain constraints to assisting with permit and town requests. We fully anticipate CS Energy will prove to be a reliable partner on these additional projects as well.”

On average, community solar projects in New York have been found to provide a 5% to 10% discount on energy bills for local residents.

In addition to providing savings to local residents in western New York State, this portfolio of projects will also contribute to the state’s goal to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and the governor’s goal to achieve 10 GW of solar by 2030. In total, these projects will also have the effect of avoiding greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 192,330 miles driven by gasoline-powered cars per year.

Photo credit