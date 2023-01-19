Cypress Creek Renewables O&M Rebrands as Cypress Creek Solutions

Cypress Creek Renewables O&M, a provider of solar and storage O&M solutions, has changed its name to Cypress Creek Solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Cypress Creek Renewables, Cypress Creek Solutions provides operation and maintenance solutions to utility scale and distributed generation solar and storage asset owners across the country.

“With a focus on safety and customer service, we are dedicated to providing a full suite of O&M solutions across the entire solar and storage asset lifecycle,” says Jared Kirk, Cypress Creek Renewables, VP of O&M. “Cypress Creek Solutions reflects our innovative, adaptive approach to solar O&M and a new chapter of growth.”

Since 2016, Cypress Creek Renewables O&M has provided industry-leading O&M solutions for a variety of external asset owners as well as the Cypress Creek Renewables fleet. With over 4GW under contract across more than 500 sites and a presence in 24 states, Cypress Creek Solutions provides innovative solutions powering tomorrow.