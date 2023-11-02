Cypress Creek Renewables Sings On for Sitetracker Platform

Cypress Creek Renewables says it will begin using Sitetracker’s software platform to add efficiency and visibility across the company’s operations, including its development, project execution and O&M teams.

“Sitetracker will help us standardize our processes, enhance data accuracy and coordinate workflows, while giving our teams the ability to track, manage and collaborate on complicated projects involving multiple teams, aiding our aligned mission to power a more sustainable future one project at a time,” says Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek.

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States. The company has developed 12 GW of solar projects and has a 28 GW solar and storage pipeline.