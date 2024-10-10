D3Energy Powers Utah Water Utilities with Floating Solar

D3Energy has cut the ribbon on what it calls Utah’s first floating solar array, which the company developed at the Signal Hill Water Treatment Plant.

Operated by Mountain Regional Water, the 600kW system, developed in collaboration with Ameresco, is expected to offset 90% of the plant’s power. The project utilizes Ciel & Terre’s Hydrelio floating system.

“Water treatment plants, like Signal Hill, are ideal candidates for floating solar due to the large, often unused water surfaces they manage,” says Stetson Tchividjian, managing director at D3Energy.

“This technology allows facilities to reduce energy costs and their environmental footprint while optimizing available resources.”

The Signal Hill project joins D3Energy’s portfolio of floating solar systems at water treatment facilities. This year, the company installed Ohio’s first floating array at Del-Co Water, as well as a system for Orange County Utilities.