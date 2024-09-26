Dairyland Receives USDA PACE Award for Solar + BESS

Dairyland has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) award under the Powering Affordable Clean Energy (PACE) program for two solar and energy storage projects in western Wisconsin.

One of the 2 MW solar and battery storage sites is served by Jackson Electric Cooperative near the Ho-Chunk Nation area in Black River Falls. The other is served by Jump River Electric Cooperative near the Lac Courte Oreilles, Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe area.

“Dairyland is pleased to be at the forefront of energy storage deployment in rural areas,” says Dairyland president and CEO Brent Ridge.

“We are grateful for the PACE award, which supports the development of local solar resources and the emerging technologies that will be key to the energy transition.”