Dallas County Signs 3-Year Solar Energy Contract with Public Power Pool

Dallas County has signed a multi-year contract with Public Power Pool for solar energy from a Fort Bend County solar farm for the Dallas County’s 55 buildings, according to The Dallas News.

Public Power Pool is a Texas Conference of Urban Counties nonprofit that collaborates works on energy contracts with governments and districts.

David Quin of Public Power Pool informed reporter Josephine Peterson that the county is the first of 95 contracting for full renewable energy.

Image: “Installing solar panels” by OregonDOT is licensed under CC BY 2.0.