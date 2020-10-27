Danville Utilities, Partners Complete Utility-Scale Solar Project

Danville Utilities, in partnership with CS Energy LLC, Navisun LLC and TurningPoint Energy, has completed a 14 MW DC utility-scale solar project in Danville, Va. The renewable energy project is the city’s largest solar development to date.

The solar project is located in Pittsylvania County and is comprised of two adjoining sites: Irish Road and Whitmell. The 100-acre project will generate an estimated 23,551 MWh each year for the community. The Irish Road project is Danville Utilities’ second and third solar sites. There is a fourth site currently under development as well.

“Danville Utilities’s ratepayers will benefit long-term due to the new Whitmell and Irish Road solar projects being recently completed,” says Jason Grey, director of utilities for the city of Danville. “The solar farms will help reduce the city’s exposure to increasing transmission and capacity charges. These solar farms will also contribute to the city’s current renewable power supply portfolio and help us meet our long-term goal of being completely independent of fossil-fueled generation.”

Navisun, a solar independent power producer, financed and owns the Irish Road solar plant and continues to expand its footprint of solar farms across the U.S. The Irish Road project was developed by TurningPoint Energy, a clean energy development company with solar projects throughout the country. TurningPoint Energy also developed Danville Utilities’ first solar power plant, the 6 MW Kentucky site, and has established a long-term commitment to investing in the Danville community.

Construction on the project began in December 2019, and project leaders had to adapt to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Supply delays led to an adjusted project schedule, and additional procedures had to be created to ensure the health and safety of those on-site. CS Energy provided masks, added handwashing stations and minimized office capacity, and as a result, zero cases were contracted at the project site.

