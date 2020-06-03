DEPCOM Begins Construction on Virginia Solar Plant

DEPCOM Power Inc. (DEPCOM), a company that specializes in utility-scale solar projects, has begun construction on the Altavista Solar plant near Lynch Station, Va.

The 113 MW DC utility-scale solar plant will span approximately 720 acres and is being engineered and constructed by DEPCOM for Liberty Power Corp. LLC.

Developed by Apex Clean Energy, a company that develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities, Altavista Solar will be the first utility-scale solar project in Campbell County and generate over $1.8 million in local tax revenue over the project’s 35-year lifetime. The project is expected to be completed and powering the grid by the end of the year.

Focused on empowering the local community, the solar plant will generate approximately 300 jobs during construction and is looking to hire local craftsmen and U.S. veterans. DEPCOM’s “Buy American” policy will focus on investing nearly 80% percent of the project’s utility solar spend on Tier 1 American suppliers, along with contracting local businesses for services.

The safety of contractors and employees remains DEPCOM’s top priority while building the project during the COVID-19 restrictions. Classified as essential critical infrastructure workers, DEPCOM’s safety crews will operate in accordance with all applicable governmental authority’s public health daily statements and guidelines.

Photo: DEPCOM breaks ground on the Altavista Solar plant