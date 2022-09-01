Derek Noble Leads Tigo Energy Development Team

Tigo Energy Inc., a Flex MLPE (module level power electronics) supplier, has named Derek Noble as the company’s new senior vice president of North America sales. He will lead the North American sales and business development teams; fortify the go-to-market strategy across the residential, commercial and industrial segments; and support the full lineup of Tigo products, from optimization to residential solar-plus-storage. Noble will be directly responsible for sales growth and continued improvement of the Tigo customer experience in North America.

“Derek is exactly the type of leader Tigo needs to take us through our current growth stage with our North American customer base, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team,” says Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy. “Derek will build on the strength of our portfolio of MLPE products for the commercial and industrial solar markets and use his vast experience and relationships in the residential market to provide our installers with the residential solar-plus-storage solutions and services they need.”

Noble began his career with Stanley Black and Decker and spent the first 10 years of his career at construction supply companies before moving to the solar industry. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of channel sales at Sunrun. Before Sunrun, Noble served as senior national sales director at the SunPower Corp. overseeing the U.S.-based commercial dealer channel.

“The North American solar markets are in a period of incredible growth, and Tigo is uniquely positioned to serve the entire ecosystem of distributors, system owners, EPCs, and installers,” states Noble. “Whether it’s Tigo’s open-system MLPE solution or a single all-in-one residential solar-plus-storage solution, this company has a tremendous offering in the solar industry. I look forward to working with my new business development team, the Tigo management team, the customers I have known for years, and the many new customers now coming on board.”