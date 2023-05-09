Developer Completes Interconnection Studies for 221 MW Solar Project

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. has completed the interconnection studies for its Accalia Point Solar Project, located in Cameron County, Texas.

The company says it is currently working toward negotiation of an interconnection agreement with Sharyland Utilities, a Texas-based electric transmission utility, to advance the project to its construction phase.

“The timely completion of the Accalia Point Solar project’s interconnection and environmental studies represents a significant step forward in de-risking and advancing our first U.S. project toward commercialization,” says Stefano Romanin, CEO and director of Westbridge Renewable.

“With the U.S. setting ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing renewable energy generation, and securing local energy production, solar energy developments are now recognized as indispensable,” he adds.

The Accalia Point project includes long-term solar leases covering approximately 1,120 acres of primarily cultivated farmland, with an installed capacity of 221 MW.

The interconnection studies help determine the methodology and cost involved to interconnect the project to the local transmission owner’s electric grid. Engineering fieldwork and environmental field studies were also completed and will be incorporated into the project’s final design and to comply with state and county regulations.

The project is anticipated to be commissioned in early 2025.