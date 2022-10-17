DGC Chooses Solar FlexRack Mounting Solutions for Two Alberta Solar Projects

Engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) company Dependable Group of Companies (DGC) has selected Solar FlexRack’s fixed tilt mounting solutions to install in a 48 MW solar project portfolio in Alberta, Canada. These 26 MW and 22 MW projects are located in Drumheller and Stavely. They are expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of 2023.

“We chose to work with Solar FlexRack on these projects due to their strong reputation and extensive experience with weather-challenged solar projects in cold climates, including throughout Canada, Illinois and the Northeastern U.S.,” says Rajesh Ahuja, president of DGC. “Solar FlexRack has always been able to provide thorough and timely engineering expertise. We consider them a true partner on these projects, in addition to a reliable mounting technology supplier.”

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside DGC to help deliver more affordable clean energy to these Alberta townships through several large scale solar projects,” comments Sasha Honsl, director of international business development at Solar FlexRack. “With a favorable regulatory environment, vast solar resources, and ambitious provincial and federal renewable energy targets, Canada is currently rich for development. We are looking forward to deploying our time-tested technology and cold weather expertise in many more solar projects to come throughout Canada.”