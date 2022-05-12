Digital Realty Signs PPAs for 158 MW of Solar Power in Two States

Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, is contracting for 158 MW of new solar power in California and Georgia.

The contracts include a 12-year agreement to support the development of a new 130 MW utility-scale solar project in Kern County, Calif. The project, developed by Terra-Gen as part of its Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage energy project, is one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in the world and is expected to be completed in late-2022.

“These efforts are part of our strategy to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein. “We are demonstrating that the data center industry is a key part of the transition to a digital economy that is powered by clean energy.”

Additionally, Digital Realty is subscribing to Georgia Power’s Customer Renewable Supply Procurement program. The company will receive 28 MW of new solar supply to support its Atlanta data center portfolio. The energy will be generated by new solar facilities located in Georgia. The program is expected to begin delivering power and renewable energy certificates to Digital Realty in 2024.