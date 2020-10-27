Direct Solar of America Signs Agreement with Soligent Distribution

SinglePoint Inc. says the company’s solar subsidiary Direct Solar of America has signed an agreement with Soligent Distribution LLC.

The agreement provides Direct Solar of America the ability to sell, finance and supply contractors with the materials every project needs through Direct Solar of America. This provides instant growth for the company as the company will recognize additional revenue streams and profit through the agreement.

“The effect of this agreement changes the entire dynamics for the company,” says Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar of America.

“We will now be able to streamline our project flow from inception to completion and recognize an additional 50% or more revenue derived from projects as we will be selling the materials and financing as well. We are excited to work with Soligent and their plethora of contacts and subsidiaries in the industry.”

Soligent Distribution is one of the largest pure-play solar distributors in the Americas, supplying thousands of solar installers and contractors with solar energy equipment, engineering services and project financing solutions.

Photo: Direct Solar of America’s landing page