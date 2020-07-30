Discover AES, Sol-Ark Partner on Closed-Loop Battery Communication

Discover Battery and Sol-Ark have implemented a closed-loop communication between Discover Advanced Energy System (AES) LiFePO4 and Sol-Ark 12K and 8K Hybrid All-In-One inverter systems over CANBus using a LYNK Solar Gateway.

In addition to remote reporting of state-of-charge (SOC) and system-level status through Sol-Ark’s web monitoring services, closed-loop communication allows the AES battery management system (BMS) to optimize Sol-Ark’s charge parameters to extend battery service life and reduce recharge times by over 25% when compared to other lithium solutions.

The Discover AES communicates accurate SOC, historical and real-time status information that Sol-Ark’s networked hardware can read and react to. The AES BMS is also able to take over and control all aspects of charging based on many conditions.

“Solar installers can offer their customers a true system solution, one that finally demonstrates the potential for advanced lithium energy storage when used in modern grid-connected and off-grid applications,” says David Norman, vice-president of Discover Battery.

“We can improve recharge times by nearly a third over other lithium batteries with the same capacity while reducing the use of generators, saving money on diesel fuel and increasing useable power harvested from any solar array,” he adds.

Photo: The Sol-Ark 12K All-In-One inverter system