DNV Awards Bankability Approval to PanelClaw’s Mounting System Platform

PanelClaw, a supplier of flat roof solar mounting systems in the U.S., has undergone a rigorous, independent technology and operational assessment of its flat roof solar P.V. mounting system platform, clawFR.

The assessment was undertaken by DNV, an independent expert in assurance and risk management. DNV studied the technical aspects of PanelClaw’s clawFR mounting system, as well as manufacturing, quality and related business systems.

“As the industry leader in flat roof racking, we continue to look for ways to help our customers accelerate the adoption of flat roof P.V. This report will make it easier and cheaper to finance and insure projects built with clawFR,” says Costa Nicolaou, CEO of PanelClaw. “The North American rooftop sector is poised for explosive growth in this decade. That growth requires solar mounting hardware that is reliable, durable and bankable.”

The bankability evaluation lasted four months and involved a detailed assessment, including significant sharing of test reports, testing methodologies, trade secrets, installation manuals and other pertinent information with DNV.

“The C&I sector continues to mature globally, and as part of this maturation we will continue to demonstrate to our customers around the world that our brands deliver the most bankable and insurable products,” adds Stijn Vos, CEO of ESDEC Solar Group, PanelClaw’s parent company.