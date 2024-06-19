DoD Announces Two Solar Projects in North, South Carolina

The Department of Defense (DoD) has partnered with Duke Energy to power five military installations in North and South Carolina with carbon-free electricity.

As part of this agreement, DoD will be the exclusive purchaser of all output generated by two new solar facilities in South Carolina.

“This is a significant step forward,” says DoD’s Brendan Owens.

“By supporting the construction of new clean, renewable energy, we are enhancing our resilience in support of the warfighter and DoD’s mission. We are also supporting President Biden’s ambitious energy, jobs and American manufacturing goals. DoD is playing our part to transform the power grid towards a strategically important resilient, clean energy future.”

The military installations being powered by the procurement include U.S. Army Fort Liberty, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, as well as Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Expected to be operational in 2026, these arrays will deliver power exclusively to DoD over the agreement’s 15-year term.