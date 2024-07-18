DOE to Fund Renewables for Puerto Rico Healthcare Facilities and Housing

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced its intent to issue a $325 million funding opportunity for the new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes, funded by DOE’s Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund.

The program aims to improve community-level energy resilience for vulnerable populations across Puerto Rico, funding solar and battery storage installations for community healthcare facilities as well as community centers and common areas within subsidized multi-family housing properties.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has proven its commitment to helping thousands of Puerto Rican households access affordable solar and battery storage, but households aren’t the only place you need power during and after an emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

“Through the Programa de Comunidades Resilientes, we’re expanding solar access to community healthcare facilities and subsidized multifamily housing, helping bring resilience and safety to even more families on the Island.”



Applicants may include individual entities or teams based in Puerto Rico that can coordinate the deployment of solar and BESS across multiple individual sites.