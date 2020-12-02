DSD Acquires New York Community Solar Portfolio from Source Renewables

Distributed Solar Development (DSD) has acquired a three-project, 17 MW community solar portfolio from Source Renewables, a New York-based developer focused on community solar assets.

The three projects, one of which includes solar+storage, were developed by Source Renewables from greenfield and are expected to reach commercial operation next summer.

“DSD was drawn to the Source Renewables team by their focused and disciplined approach to solar development, entrepreneurial strategy and capability for managing community solar assets once operational,” says Lauren Craft, director of asset acquisitions at DSD. “We’re looking forward to seeing more projects from the 85 MW pipeline that Source Renewables has under development.”

The three projects are slated to proceed with installation this winter, with Utah-based Mill Creek Engineering engaged for engineering, procurement and construction. The portfolio comprises three separate New York properties in Chautauqua, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties. The Oswego County site is bolstered by up to 8,000 kWh of energy storage service (ESS).

The project is supported by state funds and incentives from the New York State Energy Development and Research Authority (NYSERDA) – including the MW Block and BESS incentive programs.

Source Power Co., a community solar customer management platform, is managing the subscription and ongoing customer relationships for the projects.

For more information on Source Power Co., click here.

Photo Source