DSD and Black Bear Energy Partner on California Solar Installations

Energy solutions companies DSD Renewables (DSD), headquartered in New York, and Black Bear Energy, based in Colorado, have teamed up and broken ground on two solar canopy installations totaling 1.7 MW in Southern California. The project is the first venture for the two companies with The Muller Co., a real-estate investment, development and management firm.

The canopies will be installed on top of parking garages and surface level parking at the Orange Executive Tower in Orange, Calif., and the Main Street Town Center in Santa Ana, Calif. Providing covered parking for the adjacent office buildings and giving tenants access to lower-cost, onsite solar energy, the 804 kW and 981.26 kW solar systems are expected to generate over 2.8 GWh of clean energy annually, the equivalent of powering 126 homes.

“Creating long-term value for The Muller Co. and providing our tenants with clean energy are all reasons we are committed to pursuing onsite solar projects,” says Sue McDonough, director of tenant & capital improvements for Muller.

Facilitated by Black Bear Energy, the two projects, which are installed behind the meter, allow the electricity generated to be used onsite by the tenants through a power purchase agreement (PPA) between The Muller Co. and DSD. The canopy systems have a lifespan of more than 20 years. DSD will build the projects, as well as own and operate them long-term.