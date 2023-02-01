DSD Buys Solar-Plus-Storage Project from New Leaf Energy

DSD Renewables has acquired an 11.8 MW community solar-plus-storage project from New Leaf Energy in Dartmouth, Mass.

The project will be part of the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) Program – a long-term solar incentive program to promote cost-effective solar development across the state – and qualifies for Massachusetts’ Low Income Community Shared Solar program, providing electricity bill credits to low-income subscribers as well as local businesses.

Offtake for the project will be made up of 50% low-to-moderate income (LMI) customers that will receive a monthly savings on their electricity bill, with the remainder going to a corporate offtakers in the Dartmouth area.

“This project represents the continued growth and success of our work in this region,” says Ryan Lloyd, DSD’s director of acquisition. “We’re proud to deliver yet another project backed by Massachusetts’ solar programs that will deliver a positive impact to the local community.”

The site will include a solar array and a ground-mount energy storage system totaling 5 MWh, and marks the seventh project DSD and New Leaf Energy (formerly Borrego) have partnered on in the last 12 months. New Leaf Energy is a newly independent solar development company, resulting from the spin out of Borrego – previously a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects – after the sale of its development business last year.

DSD will own and operate the project long-term, while Arcadia Power is handling LMI customer acquisition and management, as well as managing the anchor customer subscription.