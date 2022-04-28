DSD, Caesars Start Installation of Solar Portfolio in Atlantic City

DSD Renewables (DSD) and Caesars Entertainment have broken ground on an 8.4 MW solar portfolio spanning three Caesars properties in Atlantic City, N.J. The projects will help propel Caesars toward its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 100% before 2050.

The portfolio includes two solar canopies (1.7 MW and 886 kW) at Caesars Atlantic City, two canopies (1.93 MW and 1.94 MW) and a 913 kW rooftop system at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, and a 1.01 MW canopy at the Tropicana Atlantic City. Projected to be complete in late 2022, the installations are expected to generate 10,425,453 kWh of clean, renewable energy annually for the host sites.

“We’re thrilled to help a major player in the hospitality and casino entertainment industry reduce its environmental footprint and move one step closer to its ambitious sustainability goals,” says Dan O’Brien, vice president of commercial origination at DSD. “Our expertise in engineering and installing customized canopies, along with our in-house project financing capabilities, made us a perfect fit for these challenging and complex projects, and we look forward to working with Caesars on more projects in the future that will bring value to their business and the communities in which it operates.”

The existing structural layout, building height, wind speed, exposure and risk category of the sites created added complexity that required highly customized engineering and construction expertise. DSD’s in-house canopy team designed tailored structural connections that will be used to secure the solar arrays, allowing for all steel and electrical systems to be elevated and protected from future storms.

“We are committed to the communities we call home by exploring and implementing plans to reduce our environmental footprint,” states Eric Dominguez, SVP of engineering and asset management at Caesars Entertainment. “The heart of our CodeGreen environmental strategy is our ability to continuously improve our business and environmental performance and leveraging our expanding partnership with DSD enables us to do just that.”

DSD and Caesars Entertainment worked closely with the Casino Redevelopment Authority (CRDA) to ensure the projects would positively benefit Atlantic City and the surrounding community.

“We are excited to break ground on our new solar panel portfolio today at Tropicana, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort – a critical step in our CodeGreen strategy in Atlantic City region,” explains John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “Our Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City resorts are committed to being leaders in environmental sustainability, as we work toward reducing our environmental footprint and aim to create more clean energy in the market.”

In addition to developing and financing the installations, DSD will serve as long-term owner and operator of the systems. DSD and Caesars Entertainment are exploring solar projects located at other Caesars destinations across California, Illinois, Maryland and Nevada.