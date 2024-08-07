DSD, General Energy Deploy Rooftop Solar for Illinois Park Districts

DSD Renewables and General Energy Corporation have partnered to deploy a 1.54 MW portfolio of rooftop solar projects across three park districts in Illinois.

The five installations are set to be located in Elmhurst, Sycamore and Urbana.

“Illinois has a proven history of implementing energy efficiency programs, and these projects will only add to that legacy,” says Katherine Lillydahl, senior account executive for DSD’s Developer Network.

“Powering these spaces with solar energy is a logical choice as it complements the park districts’ mission of promoting health, wellness and environmental awareness. These projects present an opportunity for visitors to learn how clean energy can be seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives. And together with General Energy, we’re happy to be a part of making that possible.”

DSD will finance the development of the projects through 25-year PPAs.

General Energy, as part of DSD’s Developer Network, is being supported through the development phase of these projects and will own and operate the sites long-term following completion.

Progressive Business Solutions acted as an energy consultant.