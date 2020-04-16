Duke Energy, Colorado Springs Utilities Begin Operation on Palmer Solar Project

Duke Energy Renewables and Colorado Springs Utilities have started operations on a new solar energy generating facility, the Palmer Solar project.

Containing more than 220,000 solar panels on about 700 acres southeast of Colorado Springs, Colo., Palmer Solar will provide 60 MW of electricity to Springs Utilities’ customers. This is the largest solar project contracted by Springs Utilities to date and the first solar project to interconnect with its transmission system.

Under a 20-year agreement, Springs Utilities will purchase the electricity Palmer Solar generates from Duke Energy Renewables. The project was acquired by Duke Energy Renewables from juwi Americas in May 2019. With this addition, Duke Energy Renewables has two solar projects in Colorado totaling more than 70 MW.

“In light of our present challenges associated with COVID-19, our work continues to support our energy vision. We are steadfast in our mission to provide reliable and environmentally sustainable energy that reduces our carbon footprint,” says Aram Benyamin, CEO of Springs Utilities.

“The Palmer Solar project is the latest example of how we are partnering with entities to change the way we power Colorado Springs, taking advantage of the economics and environmental benefits of solar power,” adds Benyamin.

During peak construction, the Palmer Solar project employed as many as 200 individuals. It will also deliver property tax revenues of approximately $5.2 million throughout the life of the project to El Paso County.

Photo: The Palmer Solar project