Duke Energy Completes Pair of Solar Projects in Florida

Duke Energy has energized two solar projects in Bay and Levy counties in Florida as a part of the company’s community solar program portfolio, Clean Energy Connection.

The Bay Ranch Renewable Energy Center is built on 650 acres in Bay County. The 74.9 MW facility consists of approximately 220,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.

The Hardeetown Renewable Energy Center is on 750 acres in Levy County. Also 74.9 MW, the development consists of more than 200,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.

The projects employed around 200-300 workers during construction. Along with indirect economic benefits that accompany solar project development, such as increased local spending, the new facilities will also have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant tax revenues to the counties they operate in.

“Not only are these new solar sites helping advance Florida’s clean energy transition, but they will also provide real savings to committed program subscribers and additional economic benefits to our communities,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

Through the Clean Energy Connection program, Duke Energy Florida customers can subscribe to solar power and earn credits toward their electricity bills without having to install or maintain their own equipment.