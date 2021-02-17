Duke Energy Florida Breaks Ground on Two New Solar Facilities

Duke Energy Florida has broken ground on two new solar sites. The company says it expects to complete both by the end of the year.

The Duette Solar Power Plant will be built on approximately 520 acres in Manatee County, Fla. Once operational, the 74.5 MW facility will consist of approximately 227,000 single-axis tracking solar panels. The Charlie Creek Solar Power Plant will be built on 610 acres in Hardee County, Fla. The 74.9 MW facility will consist of approximately 235,000 single-axis tracking solar panels.

“Duke Energy Florida is delivering on what customers want: clean energy solutions,” says Melissa Seixas, president of Duke Energy Florida. “We are committed to environmental stewardship and more fuel diversity. Customers can expect us to continue our expansion of solar energy for many years to come.”

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida says that two solar plants will be coming online in the spring. The 74.9-MW Twin Rivers Solar Power Plant was built on 460 acres in Hamilton County, Fla. The 74.9-MW Santa Fe Solar Power Plant is built on approximately 600 acres in Columbia County, Fla.

The company plans to begin construction on an additional solar facility by mid-year.