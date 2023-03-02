Duke Energy Florida Starting Pair of Community Solar Projects

Duke Energy Florida says it will begin construction later this month on two new solar projects in Bay and Madison counties that will be a part of the company’s community solar program, Clean Energy Connection.

Mule Creek Renewable Energy Center will be built on approximately 700 acres in Bay County. Once operational, the 74.9 MW facility will consist of approximately 175,000 solar panels.

After a successful community open house, Winquepin Renewable Energy Center will be built on approximately 530 acres in Madison County. This project – also 74.9 MW – will consist of approximately 220,000 solar panels.

“These new renewable energy projects not only help strengthen the energy diversity in the state and advance our clean energy goals, but they also bring additional economic benefits to the communities we serve,” says Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida’s state president.

Through the Clean Energy Connection program, Duke Energy Florida customers can subscribe to solar power and earn credits toward their electricity bills without having to install or maintain their own equipment. The monthly subscription fee will help pay for the cost of construction and operation of the renewable energy centers and is added to a customer’s regular electric bill.