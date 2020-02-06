Dynamic Energy Sells Solar+Storage Projects to Amp Energy

Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC has sold two solar+storage projects to Amp Energy, a global renewable energy infrastructure manager, developer and owner.

Together, the two ground-mounted projects total 11.2 MW DC and include 10.3 MWh of battery energy storage systems. Construction and commercial operation are expected to occur in 2020. Dynamic Energy will perform the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the systems.

“It has been great work with Amp Energy on the sale of these projects. Our two companies are aligned in our missions to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” says Brett Thibodeau, president of Dynamic Energy.

“We are pleased with the results of our work in Massachusetts and applaud the DOER and other policymakers for their efforts in creating a strong market for solar development that ultimately benefits citizens as well as the environment,” adds Thibodeau.

This asset sale comes soon after Dynamic Energy’s successful development and disposition of more than 30 MW DC of solar assets in the Massachusetts market. In total, Dynamic Energy has successfully developed more than 50 MW DC of solar photovoltaic projects as part of the Massachusetts SMART program.

In 2018, Dynamic Energy was awarded approximately 40% of the Massachusetts SMART program RFP in the National Grid utility territory. With an average system capacity of 5 MW AC, the projects were developed in partnership with a multitude of landowners benefiting from the value solar can bring to underutilized property. The systems are expected to serve Massachusetts residential and commercial energy consumers through the state’s community solar program.

Photo: An Amp Energy solar project in Massachusetts.