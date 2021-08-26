Dynamic Energy, Soltage Partner on Maine Solar Asset

Dynamic Energy Solutions LLC has begun construction of a 6.6 MW DC ground-mounted solar array in Norridgewock, Maine. The project includes a landmark offtake agreement with Albertsons Companies Inc., and it is one of the first and largest commercial solar installations in Maine’s burgeoning solar market.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to annually generate more than 8.5 million kWh of clean, renewable energy for many of Albertsons’ Shaw’s store locations throughout the Central Maine Power utility territory.

“This system will not only provide the benefits of clean and renewable energy for Albertsons Companies, but also serves the future needs of Mainers by addressing the threats of climate change,” says John Conley, Dynamic Energy’s president. “Our team is proud to continue its development work in Maine and support the state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2050.”

“Delivering solar energy to our Shaw’s stores in Maine aligns with Albertsons Companies’ commitment to continue making a meaningful difference in our neighborhoods and reducing our climate impacts,” states Suzanne Long, group vice president of strategic sourcing and ESG at Albertsons Companies. “This project with Dynamic Energy and Soltage represents a major step in working toward our science-based reduction goals.”

Early in 2019, Dynamic Energy identified and secured an area of land based on key site criteria, while delivering the landowner a reliable and long-term annuity income stream. Consistent with Dynamic Energy’s solar siting practices, the field underneath the panels includes a mix of grasses and flowers to maintain the ecology of the land for pollinators further enhancing the local benefits of the system.

After the land was secured, Dynamic Energy introduced its finance partner, Soltage, the national independent power producer. In partnership with Soltage, Dynamic Energy has brought over 8 MW of commercially operational solar capacity onto the grid.

In addition to the development and disposition of the project, Dynamic Energy is also providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project. Dynamic Energy is expected to complete construction, installation, and final commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2021.