Eaglesledge Energy Development Continues in Saskatchewan

Eaglesledge Energy has provided an update on the development of its Saskatchewan-based Belle Plaine Clean-Tech Energy Refinery & Solar Facility.

The company’s campaign to move the project through the Saskatchewan Environment Ministry’s permitting and approval channels continued when its leaders hosted their first open house in the Rural Municipality of Pense No. 160.

Members of the community, First Nations business representatives, and local and provincial government stakeholders attended the open house at the Pense Town Hall to learn more about the boutique-style clean-fuels refinery.

“The project will revolutionize the energy landscape and redefine what it means to be a responsible energy provider in the 21st century,” says Eaglesledge Energy CEO and chairman Boris Weiss.

The refinery is slated to process 30,000 barrels per stream day of low-sulphur light crude oil, as well as to feature a 125 MW solar facility and railyard.