EagleView Software Offers Solar Installation Designs During Contracting Process

EagleView has launched its new TrueDesign solar design solution, which leverages the company’s highly accurate aerial imagery and precise data to accelerate the sale-to-installation timeline for residential solar companies.

Without precise and accurate design tools, many solar installers are forced to create two different designs as part of their standard workflow, creating operational inefficiencies that drive up soft costs. TrueDesign allows for precise, easy panel-placement designs that are automatically optimized for maximum energy output without the need for an external site visit. The solar design solution also remotely provides exterior measurements and shade analysis for every sales appointment that is more precise than publicly available LIDAR data or satellite-derived 3D models, and is more accurate than manual methods for roof sizing and shading analysis.

“TrueDesign revolutionizes the workflow for solar contractors, enabling more automated and virtual operations through a design tool that is accessible for nearly any skill level,” says Pete Cleveland, vice president of solar business for EagleView. “Our high-quality data underpins a new era of smooth, efficient sales, design and installation for the solar industry, ultimately resulting in happier customers who become ambassadors for solar in their communities.”

EagleView’s existing portfolio of high-resolution ortho and oblique imagery, derived from the company’s image capture and processing systems, is four times more detailed than standard aerial imagery and 70 times more detailed than standard satellite imagery.