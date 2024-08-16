ECA Solar, Luminace Partner on Delaware Community Solar

ECA Solar, in collaboration with Luminace, has added four community solar assets with a combined 15 MW capacity in New Castle and Kent counties, Del.

The new additions raise the total capacity of new Community Energy Facility generation in Delaware’s Community Solar Program to 25 MW.

“ECA Solar is delighted to double down on our collaboration with Luminace as we continue on our mission of being the leading development platform in Delaware and securing access to affordable renewable energy for Delaware residents and businesses,” says Todd Fryatt, ECA Solar founder and CEO.