ECA to Sell Delaware Community Solar Projects to Luminace

Brookfield-owned Luminace will acquire two PV plants from ECA Solar with a combined capacity of 10 MW, located in Delmarva Power & Light’s service territory in Delaware.

The facilities are expected to completely provide energy to the 2,500 homes participating in the utilities’ community solar program. Total investment in these projects is expected to top $25 million.

“Our recently announced relationship and associated portfolio with ECA Solar enables access to clean, renewable solar energy to residents and businesses across Delaware and continues to expand a wider footprint of community solar assets throughout Delaware,” says Brendon Quinlivan, Luminace CEO.

“As we continue to expand our valued network of strategic channel partnerships across key markets in the U.S., we are excited to work with the ECA team on supporting each other’s mutual growth objectives this year.”

The ECA projects to be acquired by Luminace are located in Delaware’s Kent and Sussex counties.