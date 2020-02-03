EcoFasten Brings Solar Installation System to U.S. Market

EcoFasten, a leading solar mounting hardware company and part of Esdec U.S., is making its popular ClickFit Rooftop Solar System available to all installers in the U.S.

ClickFit is Europe’s most popular, reliable and easy-to-install solar mounting system. The product is known for being the fastest installation system available with its click-in technology. ClickFit has already received over 100 MW of commitments and is continuing to take orders, says the company.

“Time is money in solar installation. That’s why we’re extremely excited to bring the fastest installing solar racking system to the U.S. solar market,” says Bart Leusink, CEO of EcoFasten. “There has been a tremendous response on ClickFit from installers. Its speed is well-documented, and it has all the roof protection that customers demand.”

ClickFit is a rail-based solar mounting system for composition shingle and tile roofs. During pilot installs and tests, ClickFit has proven system installation rates of 20 modules in only 90 minutes. ClickFit’s unique features allow the system to “click” together, resulting in a fast and straightforward installation process. The aluminum rail clicks onto either the L-foot or tile hook without the need to tighten additional fasteners and the module clamps click onto the rails.

Esdec U.S., which includes Ecofasten, QuickMount PV and IronRidge, represents a 60% share of the U.S. residential market. Known for its state-of-the-art innovation, R&D strength and intellectual property portfolio, Esdec U.S. enables its companies to invest efficiently in new product development.

Photo: ClickFit Rooftop Solar System