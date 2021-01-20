EDF Renewables Maverick Projects Acheive Commerical Operation

EDF Renewables North America, a company that specializes in renewable energy production, has achieved commercial operation of its Maverick 1 (173.4 MW DC) and Maverick 4 (135.9 MW DC) Solar Projects.

Maverick 1 provides 125 MW AC of electricity to Southern California Edison under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA), while Maverick 4 supplies 100 MW AC energy and renewable attributes to Shell Energy North America (U.S.) L.P. under a 15-year PPA.

The two projects, part of the Palen Solar project, are located adjacent to each other on unincorporated land in Riverside County, Calif., administered by the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM designated this area as a solar energy zone (SEZ) and development focus area – land set aside for utility-scale renewable energy development. Both projects consist of horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to partner with Southern California Edison and Shell to help California meet its clean energy and low-carbon goals through the Maverick Solar Projects,” says Ryan Pfaff, executive vice president of grid-scale power at EDF Renewables. “The backing of local, state and federal government is critically important to renewable development and we thank all those who supported this project through its development.”

EDF Renewables’ Asset Optimization group will perform operations and maintenance services for the life of the project. The group will provide NERC compliance support, remote monitoring and balance-of-plant management to maximize power production.

