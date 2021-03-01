EDF Renewables North America Inks VPPA with Enterprise Products

EDF Renewables North America has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for the second tranche of the Space City Solar Project with an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for 100 MW AC/132 MW DC.

The project’s total capacity is up to 345 MW AC/455 MW DC. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, is expected to commence construction this summer and begin the delivery of electricity in the summer of 2022.

Approximately 300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase with more than $30 million generated in new tax revenue over the operating life for Wharton County taxing entities.

Space City Solar is specially designed to generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat and other environmental resources. The project will utilize high-efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

“This transaction demonstrates EDF Renewables’ continued commitment to helping corporate customers meet their wholesale power supply needs and sustainability initiatives,” says Matt McCluskey, vice president of south region development for EDF Renewables. “Space City Solar will provide an economic boost to the local economy through construction jobs, local spend and an expanded tax base.”

With 35 years of experience and 16 GW of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar and solar+storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.