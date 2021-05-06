EDF Renewables North America Sercures Three NYSERDA Solar Contracts

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has awarded three solar developments to EDF Renewables North America as a part of the 2020 Renewable Energy Standard Solicitation. Combined, the projects add 303 MW AC of solar energy to the state.

The projects, all expecting to deliver electricity by the end of 2023, are as follows:

Tracy Solar: 119 MW AC sited on approximately 1,000 acres in the towns of Orleans and Clayton in Jefferson County.

Moraine Solar: 94 MW AC sited on approximately 650 acres in the towns of Burns, Allegany County, and Dansville, Steuben County.

Homer Solar: 90 MW AC sited on approximately 600 acres in the towns of Homer, Cortlandville and Solon, Cortland County.

“We are pleased to be working with EDF Renewables through our large-scale renewables program, and their renewable energy projects reflect another concrete step toward meeting New York’s clean energy goals,” says Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA. “NYSERDA continues to work closely with the developers of these renewable projects, including EDF Renewables, to ensure the communities hosting these projects are engaged in the process. The responsible siting of these projects will not only help protect our environment and valuable agricultural lands but benefit the state and local economy and its workers.

Photo: Doreen M. Harris