EDF Renewables North America Signs PPA for Chuckwalla Solar+Storage Project

EDF Renewables North America, an independent power producer and service provider, has signed a 22-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NV Energy for a 200 MW AC solar photovoltaic project coupled with a 180 MW, four-hour battery storage system.

The Chuckwalla Solar+Storage project expects to come online by the end of 2023.

The project is located on the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians Reservation, 35 miles northeast of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nev. The project will benefit the Moapa Tribe and local community over its operating life through land lease, tax and other payments and approximately 300 temporary construction related jobs.

By coupling the solar facility with an energy storage solution, electricity produced during peak solar hours can be dispatched later in the day, thereby creating a balance between electricity generation and demand. Energy storage can further smooth electricity prices, manage evening energy ramps, mitigate curtailment and provide grid stability.

“EDF Renewables is pleased to strengthen our relationship with NV Energy, building on our 2019 agreement to develop and build the Arrow Canyon Solar+Storage project,” says Ian Black, vice president of west region development at EDF Renewables North America.

“The battery and solar system work together to provide more energy during the summer evening peak hours, when system needs are the greatest. NV Energy can utilize the battery at their discretion in all months of the year allowing mitigation of demand spikes,” he adds.

EDF Renewables is committed to providing solutions to meet Nevada’s carbon-reduction goals. With 35 years of experience and 16 GW of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar and solar+storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

Photo: EDF Renewables’ Solar web page