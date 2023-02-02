EDF Signs 200 MW Virtual PPA with Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. says it intends to power all of the company’s current U.S. sites with 100% renewable electricity by 2026, starting with a new 20-year virtual power purchasing agreement with EDF Renewables for the full output of the 200 MW Millers Branch Solar project.

This Texas-based project complements Thermo Fisher’s previously announced agreement with Enel North America for the Seven Cowboy wind project. Together, the two projects will provide enough renewable power to match all of Thermo Fisher’s current U.S. electricity needs.

The Millers Branch Solar project is expected to be operational by December 2025. Thermo Fisher was supported by Sustainability Roundtable Inc.’s Net Zero Consortium for Buyers, a platform designed to help corporate buyers with global decarbonization strategies and favorable renewable energy transactions.

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels and adopting renewable energy accelerates our progress toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” says Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher. “Our agreement with EDF Renewables further demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and creating a more sustainable world for all – a goal that is deeply rooted in our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”