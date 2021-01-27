EDFR Expands into C&I Market with EnterSolar Acquisition

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR), a developer in the renewable energy sector, has acquired 100% of EnterSolar, a national provider of distributed generation solar solutions to corporate commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

EDF Renewables previously held a 50% interest in EnterSolar in a strategic partnership they announced in September 2018. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, EnterSolar will operate as a part of the Distributed Solutions Group and benefit from increased financial stability and broader offerings, including energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging.

“We are excited to be wholly a part of EDF Renewables,” says Peyton Boswell, managing director of EnterSolar. “The acquisition allows EnterSolar to fully leverage EDF Renewables’ unparalleled experience in grid-scale renewable energy and our solid track record in developing behind-the-meter solar photovoltaic projects in order to become the preferred provider of distributed generation solar solutions to the corporate marketplace.”

EnterSolar says it brings a strong 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for a diverse range of corporate clients nationally. With 59 MW of solar capacity installed in 2020, EnterSolar notes it will benefit from EDF Renewables’ equipment procurement capabilities, project development capital and additional product offerings, while positioning EDFR to meet the accelerating demand for distributed generation solar solutions from the corporate C&I market.

Photo: EnterSolar’s landing page